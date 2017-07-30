The Lynx keep building on their franchise-record start to the season. They’re 19-2 now after a 93-82 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota seemed in mild trouble when Maya Moore picked up her second personal foul midway through the first quarter and had to go to the bench. Starting forward Seimone Augustus already wasn’t playing because of personal reasons.

It ended up not mattering, though.

Minnesota took a 44-38 lead into halftime, and then MVP candidate Sylvia Fowles took over. She scored 10 of the Lynx’s first 14 points to open the second half and finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Moore scored 24 points and had six assists.

Jia Perkins, who started in Augustus’ place, played almost 36 minutes, grabbed six rebounds and record seven assists.

Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart combined for 50 of Seattle’s 82 points.