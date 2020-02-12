– Spring training officially started Wednesday morning in 80 degree weather as Twins pitchers and catchers reported to camp at the CenturyLink Complex.

The only absences were pitcher Fernando Romero and Kenta Maeda.

Romero, a 25-year-old righthander from the Dominican Republic, is delayed by visa issues, and isn’t expected until next week. After an impressive audition with the Twins in 2018, he was considered a promising prospect as a reliever — maybe even the closer — entering camp last year. But he struggled in the spring, in the minors, and in 15 games in the major leagues and is likely destined to start the season in Class AAA.

Maeda, the 31-year-old starter obtained from the Dodgers, should be here by Thursday. The big trade wasn’t finalized until late Monday, and Maeda was coming from his home in Tokyo. The Twins sent reliever Brusdar Graterol, the 67th choice in this year’s draft and minor league outfielder Luke Raley to the Dodgers for Maeda, $10 million and 20-year-old minor league catcher Jair Camargo.

Maeda will keep his No. 18, by the way, and catcher Mitch Garver will switch to No. 8.

• The Twins released a video of new pitcher Jhoulys Chacin pronouncing his name. It’s Joe-less Cha-seen.

Let’s meet

Blaine Hardy, lefthanded pitcher

Age: 32

2019 stats: Went 1-1 with a 4.47 ERA in 39 games with Detroit. In 44⅓ innings, Hardy walked 13 and struck out 29.

Acquired: Signed as a nonroster invite to spring training.

Role: A long shot to make the team, Hardy would likely fill a middle relief role.

Did you know? Hardy’s wife, Nicky, is from the Brainerd area. And, after signing with the Twins, Hardy played golf in the area with former Twins and current Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, who promised him that he would like his new organization.