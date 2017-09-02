Three people were injured Saturday when a SouthWest Transit bus collided with a limousine and at least one other car in downtown Minneapolis.

A vehicle driver, bus passenger and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla. Three vehicles appear to have been involved, he said.

The bus was headed north on 7th Street around noon, Padilla said. The crash happened as it crossed 5th Avenue S.

A witness said that after the collision, the bus jumped the curb, hit a tree and rammed into a black metal fence separating a parking lot from the street.

Padilla said the crash is under investigation.

Crews partly blocked traffic on 7th Street and hooked the bus to a tow truck around 3:30 p.m. The bus was damaged on the front right side and had lost its entry door. Debris was scattered on the asphalt.

A light pole on the sidewalk was missing its light fixture and a parking pole was knocked down. Two men removed a section of the fence.