A woman in an SUV died in a two-vehicle crash in central Minnesota after her driver failed to obey a stop sign, authorities said.

The collision occurred early Wednesday afternoon in Otter Tail County at Hwy. 210 and County Road 73, about 20 miles west of Staples, according to the State Patrol.

The three others in the two vehicles were injured and have so far survived, the patrol said.

According to the patrol:

A 28-year-old woman was driving her car west on Hwy. 210 and hit the SUV entering the intersection on southbound County Road 73 that had a 92-year-old man behind the wheel.

The SUV "ran a stop sign and was T-boned," the patrol said in a statement.

The patrol expects to release later Wednesday the identities of the 87-year-old woman who died, the 92-year-old SUV driver, the 28-year-old woman driving the car and her 31-year-old male passenger.