One of two people attempting to rob a Maplewood liquor store was shot dead during a confrontation with workers inside, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. Monday at Princess Liquors on Stillwater Road near Century Avenue, according to police.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the man who died or a store employee who was assaulted by one of the suspects.

Police said they are searching for the second suspect, whose identity they have verified.

Police said that during the robbery, as one staffer was being assaulted, a second worker shot and wounded one of the suspects.

Both suspects fled the store, and one was found nearby. Officers and emergency responders treated the wounded man, who was taken to Regions Hospital. He died there.

Police from Maplewood, Oakdale and St. Paul “did not immediately find the second suspect, but police have identified and are pursuing leads on the second suspect at this time,” a statement from Maplewood police read.