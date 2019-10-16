A law enforcement pursuit late in the afternoon through two central Minnesota counties touched at least 100 miles per hour, involved the suspect shooting at officers and ended with the man suffering severe injuries in a crash, authorities said.

Emergency dispatch audio Tuesday identified the suspect as Joshua A. Ostrowski, 36, and a hospital spokeswoman said he was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

The largely easterly pursuit started near Browerville in Todd County and ended once Ostrowski’s vehicle with at least one flat tire crashed along Hwy. 10 near Cushing with him inside the car, according to law enforcement and emergency dispatch audio.

Soon after the chase reached 100 mph and passed through Randall, a pursuing officer reported to dispatch that Ostrowski “stuck the gun out and took a couple of shots at us.”

During that time, authorities deployed an armored vehicle, a drone and fired tear gas at the car while he was inside, the dispatch audio revealed.

An ambulance took Ostrowski first to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls before he was flown to North Memorial, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency dispatch reported that he was driving a stolen vehicle, a 2000 Lincoln sedan registered out of Parkers Prairie, Minn. But authorities have yet to say why the pursuit of Ostrowski was initiated, how he was injured or whether officers fired shots or confirmed that the suspect opened fire.

All news media inquiries were being redirected by county authorities to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which said it would have something to release later Wednesday.