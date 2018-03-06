A man determined to avoid capture led authorities on two separate pursuits through Forest Lake and Wyoming on Monday before he was apprehended.

The suspect was booked into the Anoka County jail and faces charges of probation and parole violations, according to Anoka County Sheriff’s Office’s jail records.

Events unfolded around 3:30 a.m. when an officer from the Wyoming Police Department stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights on. Officers recognized the passenger as a fugitive with multiple felony warrants who was wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and they attempted to arrest him. The suspect fought with two officers, pushed a female driver out of the vehicle and took off. The suspect rammed two squad cars and the two officers as he fled, said Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe.

The two officers sustained minor injuries, Hoppe said.

Police pursued the suspect into Forest Lake, where he crashed at Hwy. 61 and Broadway. The suspect took off on foot, Hoppe said.

Law enforcement from several agencies continued to search for the man, who at 8:30 a.m. was reported to have been spotted at the Forest Lake Walmart. The store was evacuated and searched, but the man was not found, Hope said.

Around 12:45 p.m., police saw the suspect get in a vehicle near 7th Street and Broadway. As police closed in to stop the vehicle, the man jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, Hoppe said.

The second pursuit ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle near the interchange of I-35W and County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, where he was arrested.