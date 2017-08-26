Minneapolis police have arrested a suspect in connection a shooting downtown Tuesday evening that sent one bystander to the hospital with a bullet wound to the torso.

The 28-year-old man has been booked into Hennepin County jail pending felony assault and weapons charges, according to a police news release.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Hennepin Avenue and 6th Street S. The injured bystander, a man, remains hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The shooting was the latest in a string of violence and gunfire in the city’s downtown bar and restaurant district.

Last weekend, two people were shot in a parking lot next to the Gay 90s club in the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue. City officials and business officials expressed outrage at the rise in violence.

“Violence in any form will not be tolerated in our city,” said new Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. “We are working hard to make sure that downtown and all of Minneapolis is safe and vibrant.”