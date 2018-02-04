Super Bowl LII: Patriots and Eagles set to do battle in Minneapolis

Super Bowl LII special section
Bringing the fight to us
The eighth chapter of New England’s Super Bowl saga introduced whispers of internal strife as the five-time champions chased a sixth Lombardi Trophy. Now, as the Patriots try to win a title in Minneapolis, they’ll face a Philadelphia team that has traits that first New England champion showed 16 years ago. The Eagles will test 40-year-old Tom Brady with an aggressive pass rush, and they’ll employ a forward-thinking game plan with a young coach trying to win with a backup QB after his starter was lost to injury. Sound familiar? As the Patriots and Eagles face off, New England’s run, in some ways, has come full circle.
