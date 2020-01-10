Sophie's Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Makes 16.

Note: Food Network star Bobby Flay made these for his daughter, Sophie. The key is to make the batter slightly ahead of time, letting it rest for at least 20 minutes to obtain the lightest, fluffiest pancakes. Think of them for a "breakfast for dinner" kind of meal. Or save them for a special morning gathering. From "Bobby at Home, Fearless Flavors From My Kitchen," by Bobby Flay.

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 3 tbsp. sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. baking soda

• 3/4 tsp. fine sea salt

• 2 eggs

• 1 1/2 c. plus 3 tbsp. buttermilk

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for greasing

• 4 oz. semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

Directions

Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in large bowl until combined.

Whisk together eggs and buttermilk in small bowl until smooth. Add the wet ingredients and the melted butter to the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Fold in the chocolate and let the batter rest for at least 20 minutes and up to 30 minutes.

Heat a nonstick or cast-iron griddle or pan over medium heat. Brush griddle or pan with butter. Drop 1/4 cupfuls of batter into the pan, making sure to leave plenty of room between each pancake for the batter to expand.

Cook for a minute or two, until batter bubbles at the edges and browns on the bottom, then carefully flip the pancakes and cook for a minute or two on the second side, until the batter is completely cooked through and the pancakes are puffy and deep golden brown.

Serve the pancakes as you make them, or transfer them to a baking sheet and keep warm in a 250-degree oven. Repeat with the remaining batter.