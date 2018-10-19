Mediterranean Lemon Chicken With Orzo

Serves 6.

Note: From "Everyday Slow Cooker," by the editors of Cooking Light.

• 2 tsp. lemon zest, plus 3 tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon)

• 1 3/4 c. roughly chopped yellow onions (from 2 medium onions)

• 1 (14.5-oz.) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained

• 1/4 c pitted kalamata olives, halved (about 12 olives)

• 3 tbsp. chopped fresh oregano, divided

• 3 tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided

• 3 lb. bone-in skinless chicken breasts (about 4 large breasts)

• 1 tsp. black pepper

• 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 1/4 c. uncooked orzo pasta

• 1/4 c. pine nuts, toasted

Directions

Place lemon zest in bowl; cover and refrigerate. Stir together the lemon juice, onions, tomatoes, olives and 2 tablespoons each oregano and parsley in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker.

Sprinkle the chicken with the pepper and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add oil to the skillet; swirl to coat. Add the chicken to the skillet; cook, turning once, until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low until chicken is cooked through, about 4 hours.

Meanwhile, prepare orzo according to package directions, omitting any reference to salt or fat; drain. Stir the pine nuts and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt into the orzo.

Remove the chicken from the slow cooker, reserving the cooking liquid in the slow cooker. Shred the chicken, discarding the bones. Stir the chicken and lemon zest into the cooking liquid.

Divide the orzo among 6 bowls. Serve the chicken mixture over the orzo, and sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon each oregano and parsley.