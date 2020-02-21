Cauliflower and Chickpea Curry

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: Think of this as curry in a hurry. From “Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook,” by Maria Lichty.

• 2 tsp. coconut oil

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

• 2 large carrots, peeled and sliced

• 1 large red bell pepper, cored, seeded and sliced

• 1/4 c. red curry paste

• 1 tbsp. tomato paste

• 2 (13.5-oz.) cans coconut milk

• 2 tbsp. soy sauce

• 1 medium head cauliflower, cut into florets

• 1 (8-oz.) can bamboo shoots, drained

• 1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• Grated zest and juice of 1/2 large lime

• 3/4 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh basil

• Cooked basmati rice, for serving

Directions

Melt the coconut oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, and cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the carrots and bell pepper and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the curry paste and tomato paste, and cook for 1 minute, stirring to coat the vegetables.

Stir in the coconut milk, soy sauce, cauliflower florets and bamboo shoots, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add the chickpeas, lime zest and juice, salt and pepper flakes. Cook until the cauliflower is tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove the pot from the heat and fold in the basil. Serve over basmati rice.