GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
The designated hitter hit his 40th home run of the season, and the 400th of his career.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Multihomer games for Miguel Sano this season.
9.15 ERA for Martin Perez over his past five outings.
2,294,152 The Twins' announced attendance at Target Field for the season, their most since 2013.
ON DECK
The magic number will be three when the Twins open a three-game series at Detroit on Tuesday night.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
