GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Michael Pineda, Twins

The big righthander held the Tigers to two runs over six innings on five hits and a walk. He matched his season high with nine strikeouts.

BY THE NUMBERS

99.6 In miles per hour, the fastest pitch thrown in the game, by Brusdar Graterol in the ninth inning.

.350 Nelson Cruz’s batting average vs. Detroit this season.

5½ The Twins’ AL Central lead over Cleveland, restored to what it was at the All-Star break.

ON DECK

The Twins, 6-1-2 in four-game series this season, will send Jake Odorizzi to the mound in a rare Monday series finale.

La VELLE E. NEAL III