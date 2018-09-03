1 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $50,000
5 • Dickey Bob (Velazquez) 2.40 2.10 2.10
2 • Itinkican Itinkican (Swiontek) 5.20 2.80
7 • Eos Marie Leveau (Eikleberry) 3.40
Time: :20.30. Exacta: 5-2, $5.50. Trifecta: 5-2-7, $12.30. Superfecta: 5-2-7-1, $4.57.
2 350 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $50,000
3 • Fantastic Feelyn (Goodwin) 19.00 7.80 6.00
4 • Ali Returns (Eikleberry) 3.80 3.40
7 • Runnoft (Arroyo) 10.00
Time: :18.72. Exacta: 3-4, $19.60. Trifecta: 3-4-7, $476.75. Superfecta: 3-4-7-8, $367.84. Daily Double: 5-3, $11.10.
3 About 7½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000
2 • Candy Cove (Loveberry) 10.80 3.80 3.00
12 • Cinco Star (Mojica) 2.80 2.80
4 • Bye Bye Bennie (Stevens) 7.20
Time: 1:29.95. Exacta: 2-12, $11.80. Trifecta: 2-12-4, $88.15. Superfecta: 2-12-4-6, $76.66. Pick 3: 5-3-2, $25.85. Daily Double: 3-2, $51.10. Scratched: Big Money Max.
4 Northern Lights Debutante Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-yerar-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000
2 • Dangerous Wave (Butler) 5.20 3.20 2.60
1 • Giving Tree (Goodwin) 6.40 4.00
10 • Sonadora (Eikleberry) 3.60
Time: 1:11.64. Exacta: 2-1, $11.20. Trifecta: 2-1-10, $24.95. Superfecta: 2-1-10-8, $26.60. Pick 3: 3-2-2/5, $32.35. Pick 4: 5-3-2-2/5, $89.35. Daily Double: 2-2, $13.80. Scratched: Facing N1orth.
5 Northern Lights Futurity. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000
6 • Dame Plata (Loveberry) 8.00 3.60 3.00
5 • Mister Banjoman (Butler) 2.80 2.80
8 • Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton) 3.80
Time: 1:10.13. Exacta: 6-5, $8.70. Trifecta: 6-5-8, $19.35. Superfecta: 6-5-8-3, $7.42. Pick 3: 2-2/5-6, $26.90. Daily Double: 2-6, $13.80.
6 About 7½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000
11 • Maywood Hope (Mojica) 6.40 3.20 2.80
7 • According to Aspen (Butler) 4.40 4.00
9 • Miss Brookside (Mawing) 5.80
Time: 1:30.77. Exacta: 11-7, $14.70. Trifecta: 11-7-9, $68.80. Superfecta: 11-7-9-1, $135.91. Pick 3: 2/5-6-11/13, $26.75. Daily Double: 6-11, $14.30. Scratched: Il Brigante.
7 Crocrock Minnesota Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000
3 • Hot Shot Kid (Butler) 4.60 2.20 2.10
4 • Mines Made Up (Eikleberry) 2.40 2.10
5 • Hold for More (Stevens) 2.60
Time: 1:09.22. Exacta: 3-4, $4.30. Trifecta: 3-4-5, $14.00. Pick 3: 6-11/13-3, $17.45. Daily Double: 11-3, $9.00. Scratched: Speeding Kid.
8 Wally’s Choice Minnesota Classic Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000
1 • Mr. Jagermeister (Goncalves) 2.10 2.10 2.10
2 • True West (Mojica) 3.20 2.40
3 • Herbie (Butler) 3.00
Time: 1:43.38. Exacta: 1-2, $2.70. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $3.55. Superfecta: 1-2-3-5, $3.03. Pick 3: 11/13-3-1, $5.30. Pick 4: 6-11/13-3-1, $32.30. Daily Double: 3-1, $2.60.
9 About 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000
4 • R J’s Silver Syd (Sanchez) 16.80 6.00 4.00
3 • Raging Gold Digger (Hamilton) 4.40 3.20
1 • Two Be Royal (Mojica) 3.60
Time: 1:36.02. Exacta: 4-3, $28.00. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $56.90. Superfecta: 4-3-1-6, $119.43. Pick 3: 3-1-4, $13.75. Daily Double: 1-4, $28.40.
10 Bella Notte Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000
1 • Honey’s Sox Appeal (Mojica) 3.40 2.40 2.10
5 • Ta Kela Warning (Butler) 3.60 2.60
6 • Shipmate (Stevens) 3.00
Time: 1:10.85. Exacta: 1-5, $5,80. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $9.35. Pick 3: 1-4-1/3, $8.40. Daily Double: 4-1, $21.50. Scratched: Shaboom.
11 Glitter Star Minnesota Distaff Classic Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000
4 • Pinup Girl (Eikleberry) 3.20 2.20 2.10
6 • Double Bee Sting (Loveberry) 5.00 2.10
2 • Firstmate (Mojica) 2.10
Time: 1:44.81. Exacta: 4-6, $4.70. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $3.45. Superfecta: 4-6-2-3, $2.64. Pick 3: 4-1/3-4, $12.60. Daily Double: 1-4, $2.60. Pinup Girl
12 About 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000
7 • Twoko Bay (Goncalves) 9.80 4.60 3.60
4 • Mackaroni Art (Butler) 3.00 2.40
1 • Formidable Force (Thompson) 7.80
Time: 1:34.89. Exacta: 7-4, $13.10. Trifecta: 7-4-1, $94.55. Superfecta: 7-4-1-3, $45.41. Pick 3: 1/3-4-7, $7.90. Pick 4: 4-1/3-4-7, $67.80. Pick 5: 1-4-1/3-4-7, $32.55. Daily Double: 4-7, $7.40. Scratched: Moonlite Joey.
Attendance: 11,130. Total handle: $1,005,728. Live handle: $395,605. Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 5-12 (.000). Totals: 195-579 (.335). Best bets: 31-58 (.534).
