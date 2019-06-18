Sun Country Airlines is undergoing a complete technology system overhaul today and tomorrow that the company says will fix many of its customer-experience problems.

The airline’s new leadership has bemoaned its current website and reservations systems for several years, saying the antiquated system has handicapped it from becoming a modern carrier able to meet the demands of today’s flying public.

Its new technology infrastructure, called Navitaire, will allow the carrier to implement changes, like self-service kiosks, pre-trip seat assignments and other customer controls that can be done online rather than by calling an agent.

But first it has to get through the hefty transition, which started early Tuesday morning with the online check-in function being disabled. Eagan-based Sun Country expects the bulk of the changeover — which affects nearly every aspect of its business — to occur between 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Sun Country chief executive Jude Bricker said in December 2018 that the airline is spending $6 million on the technology overhaul.

The upgrade touches nearly everything it takes to run the airline, including its website, reservations system, travel agent portals, loyalty program access and its departure control system used to process and board passengers onto the aircraft.

Bricker, who took the helm in the summer of 2017, said it become apparent early on in his tenure that its technology was holding the company back. Under his leadership, the airline has implemented a new ultra-low-cost carrier model that reduces the base fares and lets customers add back the services and amenities they want, for a fee.

Sun Country is also rapidly expanding its seasonal network outside of its Minneapolis-St. Paul hub. All of this adds complexities, and the airline’s old technology system is not designed for.

“This is a big part of the new technology rolling out,” Bricker said in December 2018, adding that the new system would streamline information and a customer’s ability to self-select, so that “everyone getting on the airplane knows exactly what they are getting.”

The biggest change customers will experience will be in self-service technology, Bricker said then. “We take a lot of flack because we aren’t in the kiosks. I don’t know of any other airline domestically that is at scale that doesn’t have a kiosk solution,” Bricker said. “It frustrates the customers. They show up at the airport and want to print their boarding pass — perfectly understandable.”

No other airline has the same point-of-sale system as Sun Country. It doesn’t integrate with the most commonly-used kiosk systems used at most U.S. airports.

On Monday, Sun Country wouldn’t say when customers might expect to see kiosks at Sun Country ticket counters, but Bricker said in Dec. 2018 that they were planning to roll them out by the end of the summer in 2019. He also said the airline would be building a new, better website and phone app.

“If you go to our website or on your phone, chances are you have been frustrated with that experience. It’s not very user-friendly,” Bricker said. “The responsiveness of our website is really slow, which is frustrating for the customer.”

The airline says it has a thorough transition plan in place, but notified customers traveling Tuesday that they would need to check-in at the airport rather than online. The website may have some intermittent outages, Sun Country said. Fourteen flights will be operating during the transition this evening. All the airports are prepared to do manual check-in and passenger counting if that does happen. But, the airline expects a minimal impact to its customers.

Sun Country currently uses two different technologies, called Sabre and Pacific, to perform different parts of a customer’s reservation. This two-system approach slows down the check-in process — typically taking a counter agent four minutes to check in one passenger.

After a customer makes an initial booking, they can’t do anything on their own to their reservation, such as change, cancel or apply a weather waiver. This puts enormous pressure on its customer service agents who have to manually make every change and do it within two different systems. On bad-weather days, the customer-service queue quickly develops a backlog, leading to more complaints and frustrations. Ticket counter lines are also exacerbated under this outdated computer system as people have to jump get in line to verify passports, check bags, get their seat assignment or if they are in an emergency exit row.

In a February interview with the Star Tribune, Sun Country’s chief marketing officer Brian Davis pinned many of its past breakdowns in customer service to its cumbersome and limiting technology system.

“These aren’t cosmetic fixes to the house, but are foundational,” Davis said, calling Navitaire the new foundational fix. “There’s definitely a sense of urgency to move as quickly as we can to get the tools in customers’ hands in 2019.”