Heather Garnett of Minneapolis, along with her husband and three children, were among hundreds of Minnesota travelers whose flights home from Los Cabos in Mexico were canceled Saturday because of the snow.

But they were doubly stranded when they learned that Sun Country Airlines had ended its season Saturday and had no more flights — outbound or returning — from Los Cabos.

Other passengers who were supposed to head home from Mazatlan are in the same boat. The airline's calendar shows its next flight to or from Los Cabos on June 29; no flights at all are listed for Mazatlan.

Passengers are not happy and are venting their frustration on the airline's Facebook page and Twitter account. Sun Country said the flights were the last of the season so "we do not have another flight to reaccommodate passengers on."

It also said the passengers will receive a full refund: "Flights will need to be purchased on another carrier. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

A Sun Country Airlines jet takes off from Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport MSP.

Kelsey Dodson-Smith, vice president of marketing for Sun Country, said the airline couldn't send another plane to pick up stranded passengers.

"As disruptive as the current situation is for the affected passengers, the alternative — canceling other flights to other destinations — would have been more disruptive to even more passengers," she said in an e-mail.

Sun Country's telephone reservations line disconnected callers or said phone lines were jammed and "please call back later." No one was staffing Sun Country's airport counters, passengers reported from Los Cabos, Phoenix, Tampa and other destinations.

Dodson-Smith acknowledged that Sun Country's call center is "still struggling to keep up with the call volume so it can be hard to get through."

She said the airline hopes that the full fare refund "will more than compensate for the cost of making alternative arrangements home. And, we really do apologize to everyone caught up in this."

Reached on his cellphone Sunday, Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker reiterated what Dodson-Smith said: "If people choose to fly a different flight, then we're refunding what they paid to us. We do everything we can for the passengers. If there's not a flight out, there's not a flight out."

A flight, then drive home

The Garnetts and their children, ages 11, 9 and 4, ultimately boarded a United Airlines flight from Los Cabos to Chicago on Sunday afternoon. But they paid a high price for the last-minute one-way tickets. They plan to rent a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Chicago and drive to Minneapolis. The cost: Almost $2,000, about half-again as much as the entire vacation cost them.

The flight to Chicago really was their only option, said their travel agent, Emily Kladivo, of Emily's Travel Service. A flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) would have cost $709 per person and taken 26 hours, with stops in Mexico City and Atlanta.

Kladivo said she has never experienced anything like this before and called the airline's response "ridiculous."

"Weather is out of their control; how they're handling the situation is IN their control," she said. "Send a plane, go get your passengers."

Kim Katzenmeyer of Vadnais Heights wasn't too happy, either. She and a friend flew to Phoenix this past weekend on Sun Country for a quick golf vacation. They boarded a flight back to MSP on Saturday, flew two hours of the three-hour flight and then turned around and flew back to Phoenix.

The passengers were told all other airports were busy with diverted flights.

"They said just go up to ticketing," Katzenmeyer said. "They'll take care of you. We get off the plane, all to ticketing and they say you have to call this number and rebook your flight. I've been calling for 24 hours and nobody picks up.

"I don't know what to do," she said. "It was just supposed to be a quick little golf vacation that's turning into a very expensive vacation."