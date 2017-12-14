The Minnesota owners of Sun Country Airlines are selling the Eagan-based carrier.

Apollo Global Management, a New York-based investment group, will purchase the airline for an undisclosed sum. Mitch and Marty Davis, the current owners, said they decided to sell Sun Country to a group that could help grow the company faster.

The headquarters will stay in Minnesota and Jude Bricker will remain president and chief executive.

“It’s been a good journey, but the airline needs to grow and it needs a hands-on operator,” said Marty Davis.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

“We are tremendously excited about the acquisition of Sun Country,” said Antoine Munfakh, Partner at Apollo, in a news release. “Sun Country presents compelling opportunities for innovation, efficiency and growth.”

A Sun Country airplane was being prepared for take off early Friday, July 22, 2011, at the Humphrey terminal in Bloomington, MN.] (ELIZABETH FLORES/STAR TRIBUNE) ORG XMIT: MIN2015092416585703

The Davis brothers, part of the Davis family that owns Cambria, bought the airline in 2011. They hired Bricker in July to lead the company and have been making a series of changes to its business model since then.