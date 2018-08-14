Sun Country Airlines announced new routes to and from Nashville, including nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as the carrier continues growing in new markets besides its hometown.

The Eagan-based airline will operate winter seasonal service between Nashville and New Orleans, Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers, Fla. Like most of its seasonal routes, Sun Country will fly each offering a couple of days each week. The MSP-to-Nashville International Airport flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Including these additions, Sun Country offers 70 nonstop routes.

“Nashville is a popular destination for travelers in the Twin Cities, and we are excited to offer them an affordable, nonstop option,” said Jude Bricker, chief executive of Sun Country.

Sun Country’s business model is in the midst of a major shift toward low-cost, leisure travel. This is leading to changes from its aircraft interior to its in-flight offerings to a new fee structure for additional services. The transition has been well-received by some who see the changes as critical to the airline’s financial survival, while others — including many customers — have been frustrated by the customer service hiccups that have resulted from it.

“The new service in Nashville is part of our continued effort to grow as a brand, which will allow us to invest in our employees and community here in Minnesota, ” Bricker said.