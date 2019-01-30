Ladies can get tips today on how to protect their skin from winter weather with skin care products during #SKINGOALS Ladies Night at Von Maur in Eden Prairie from noon to 8:30 p.m. Stop in or call 952-829-0200 for an appointment. On Fri. guests can schedule a free makeup consultation with John Russell, a national makeup artist for Chanel, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 952-829-0200, ext. 695. Eden Prairie Center, 400 Prairie Center Dr.

At Opitz outlet stores the Winter Clearance Sale continues with discounts on clothes, boots, shoes and outerwear. Hours vary at St. Louis Park, Minnetonka and Minneapolis stores. opitzoutlet.com.

Send items to be considered for the calendar at least two weeks before publication to culturecal@startribune.com.