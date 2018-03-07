Students from around the metro area converged on the State Capitol Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

A crowd estimated at 5,000 poured onto the Capitol steps and rallied before heading to Leif Erickson Park outside the State Office Building.

"We've sat through many school shootings, and we've watched, and we've listened and we've waited for something to change, and nothing has changed," said one of the organizers, Clare Fitzpatrick, a 18-year-old senior from Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul.

She said students at her school started talking after a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in February.

"We just started by having conversations about gun control, and having conversations about these school shootings and what we wanted to do about it," Fitzpatrick said.

When students at her school realized that students at St. Paul Central High School had been planning a march for Wednesday, they joined forces and spread the word on social media.

High school students rally outside the State Capitol.

Micale Stewart-Davis, a 15-year-old Highland High School freshman, said she heard about the walkout on social media and came to "support the 17 students who died," a reference to a 19-year-old gunman's attack on a Parkland, Fla., high school that left 17 people dead.

"I just hope that we can change this. I just hope that everybody that they can make this work, and we can change the gun violence. And find out a way to keep guns away from schools."

Fitzpatrick said students want the Minnesota Legislature to take action.

"We've received silence from our legislators that can't pass a bill to help our students, and I think our first priority should be passing legislation that's going to help

save lives of students."

Some legislators spoke to the students while others stood by in support.

Rep. John Marty, DFL-Rosevile, said he thinks the outpouring will ultimately have an impact on lawmakers at the Capitol.

"I don't know if this rally today will make the difference — I think this rally and continued pressure is going to change things," he said in an interview. "After Sandy Hook, I thought that was going to change it. Little kids, kindergartners. I thought they had to change it. Nothing changed. Something changed after Parkland. That day, you had some of the kids saying, 'Why are we in this?' They responded so quickly."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, said in an interview that this shows lawmakers that it's time to act on gun-control measures.

"It's certainly important for us to listen to them and hear their concerns," Omar said. "And certainly know that the answer is not arming more teachers and having more security guards, but it's about making sure that we end a culture that encourages violence and that we put certain protections in place to end gun violence."

Ryan Faircloth is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.