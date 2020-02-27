A child getting on a school bus was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on St. Paul’s West Side.

Police confirmed a student was hit about 6:30 a.m. at S. Robert Street and E. Wood Street.

The condition of the student was not immediately known, St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said.

Few other details were immediately available.

Portions of Robert Street between Plato Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Street are closed.

The incident comes as state lawmakers are considering a proposal to devote $50,000 to educate drivers about the rules about stopping for school buses. A bill sponsored by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, would direct the state’s Department of Public Safety to raise awareness of the need to stop when bus signs are extended and alert people of the penalties for failing to stop.