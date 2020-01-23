An Edina High School student was struck by a vehicle while boarding a school bus Thursday morning and police are now looking for the driver who fled the scene.

“We are calling this a hit-and-run,” said city spokeswoman Kaylin Eidsness.

The injured student was taken to the hospital. It was not immediately known how serious the injuries were, Eidsness said.

Edina police and the State Patrol have France Avenue between 58th and 60th streets shut down as they investigate the incident that occurred about 8:10 a.m.

The school bus had its arm out and lights flashing when it stopped to pick up the student at France Avenue and Halifax Avenue. A motorist allegedly drove onto the bike lane on the right side of the bus and struck the student getting on the bus, Eidsness said.

There were other students on the bus at the time, but none were injured, she said.

A replacement bus was sent to the scene to take other students to school, according to a statement from the Edina Public Schools. A crisis team and counselors met the students at Edina High.

“The well-being of our students is always a focus, and especially on a day like today,” the statement said. “School counselors and social workers will monitor students throughout the day and provide support as needed.”

Police have not made any arrests and are looking for the driver and the vehicle involved in the incident.