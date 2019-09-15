Stillwater defeated Duluth East 3-0 in a weather-shortened rematch between the boys' soccer teams in the 2018 Class 2A state final. With 6:48 left in the game, lightning flashes were spotted in the area leading to the game being called.

Joseph Young got the No. 3 Ponies on the board first in the 23rd minute. Ethan Kilmer extended the lead to 2-0 on a controversial breakaway goal in the 40th minute. The referees discussed whether the goal should be disallowed but determined the Ponies were not offsides.

Nicholas Purdie scored the third goal on the penalty kick in the 52nd minute.

Stillwater beat the Greyhounds 2-1 in overtime last fall to win the state title.

Hutchinson 4, Big Lake 2: The Tigers scored four goals in the second half to defeat the visiting Hornets. Owen Streich and Cole Forcier scored two goals each to lead Hutchinson. Brennan Welle and Sam White scored a goal each and Brock Knick made 28 saves for the Hornets.

St. Francis 3, Providence Academy 2: Andy Christopherson scored two goals to lead the Saints past the host Lions. Hunter Doherty also scored for St. Francis. James Schoenfelder and Eli Schmidt scored for Providence Academy.

South St. Paul 1, Cooper 0: David Zamora scored a goal to lead the Packers past the visiting Hawks. Kevin Cuenca made two saves for the shutout.

Rogers 2, Osseo 0: Judd Anderson and Isaiah Brown scored a goal each to lead the Royals past the visiting Orioles. Kyle Goettsche made 19 saves for Osseo.

Girls' soccer

Breck 3, Trinity 0: Kaitlyn MacBean scored three goals to lead the Mustangs past the host Tri-Hawks. Jennie Ehlert made three saves for the shutout.

Andover 4, Elk River 1: Kelsey Kallio scored two first-half goals to lead the Class 2A, No. 6 Huskies past the host Elks. Anna Breffle and Corynn Grabau scored one goal each in the second half for Andover. Abby Barschdorf scored for the Elk River.

Eastview 3, Holy Family 0: The Lightning broke the game open with three goals in the second half to defeat the visiting Fire. Cora Smith scored two goals and Josephine Ellingson scored one for Eastview.

Hastings 3, Irondale 0: Ari Green scored two goals to lead the Raiders past the visiting Knights. Bella Meier had a goal and an assist and Kaitlin Petrich had five saves for Hastings.

Lakeville South 2, Owatonna 0: Emma Cin and Grace Ruhl scored a goal each to lead the Cougars past the host Huskies.

