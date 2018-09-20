ST. CLOUD — Thousands of investigative documents in the Jacob Wetterling abduction and murder case were released to the public Thursday morning, but not before the Stearns County sheriff pointed out numerous missed opportunities to catch the perpetrator in the days, weeks and months after the 11-year-old was kidnapped at gunpoint by a masked stranger in October 1989 and killed.

Computer thumb drives were being released after Sheriff Don Gudmundson’s exhaustively detailed news conference in St. Cloud that drew a large media presence as well as Jacob’s father, Jerry Wetterling.

Gudmundson opened the news conference by saying that what he was about to disclose would show that the investigation “went off the rails” decades before Danny Heinrich was charged, convicted and imprisoned.

“There were around 20 things” that investigators should have pieced together that pointed to Heinrich, the sheriff said when questioned by reporters after his power-point presentation. He added that he was at loss to explain why they were missed or dismissed.

In particular, a shoe print and tire tracks at the scene tied to Heinrich were clear indicators that Heinrich should have been the lead suspect early on.

Gudmundson said that the odds were “not just slim but minuscule” that both those prints and tracks belonged to someone other than Heinrich.

Al Garber, the FBI investigator who supervised the original Jacob Wetterling abduction case in 1989, spoke at the podium after Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson was done at a press conference to discuss the document release in the Jacob Wetterling case.

The sheriff also said that because FBI investigatory information is not included in this document release, the public should not expect a “good or complete [understanding] about some of the events in the Wetterling case.” He called on the FBI to reveal their files as he did Thursday.

Immediately after Gudmundson stepped away from the podium, former FBI agent Al Garber, who supervised the original Wetterling abduction case back in 1989, challenged the sheriff’s account.

“He has his beliefs, he has his understanding and he was going to make it fit the facts in this case,” Garber said. “I was there. I saw it every day.”

Gudmundson returned and directed Garber to “take it outside,” and the verbal confrontation quickly subsided.

Earlier, Gudmundson spelled out the narrative of the Wetterling investigation, starting with what happened in early 1989, and opening with details of an abduction of a boy in Cold Spring in January of that year, months before Jacob was kidnapped while headed home from a St. Joseph, Minn., convenience store with his brother and best friend.

The Cold Spring victim, Jared Scheierl, said the vehicle he recalled being in closely matched the interior of Heinrich’s car.

Despite that evidence, Gudmundson noted, a law enforcement task force made no connection for more than a month between the January attack tied to Heinrich and Wetterling’s October abduction.

“The first mention of the Cold Spring abduction and assault is on November 30th,” the sheriff said. “Essentially, the [Wetterling] task force has been spinning its wheels” for more than a month after Jacob was kidnapped.

Gudmundson also pointed to eight similar assault incidents in nearby Paynesville, Minn., leading up to the Wetterling abduction, with matching characteristics — namely the attacks were perpetrated by a heavyset man who wore face-paint or a mask, spoke in a deep, raspy voice and threatened victims with a gun.

However, the task force focused on a suspect identified as Duane Hart, even though Heinrich failed a polygraph test given by law enforcement, and shoe and vehicle tire tracks near the scene pointed to Heinrich, who confessed many years later — in 2016 — to Jacob’s abduction and murder.

Among other missed opportunities, according to Gudmundson:

On Jan. 8, 1990, the Paynesville police chief said Heinrich should be considered a suspect. “It should be noted that Danny Heinrich bears a strong resemblance” to the artist’s sketch of the suspect, Gudmundson said. Later in an interview, Heinrich is “deceptive,” about the Wetterling kidnapping, the sheriff said.

During a search of Heinrich’s property, police found in a locked trunk photos of children, including of one with a boy exiting a shower with a towel around his neck. Heinrich objected to the confiscation of the photos, saying they “just didn’t look right.”

“Inexplicably, they were not confiscated,” Gudmundson said, and Heinrich later burned the photos.

On Feb. 7, 1990, Heinrich appeared at the Sheriff’s Office demanding his property be returned, angry that rumors were circulating that he was homosexual.

Two days later, he was arrested at a bar in Roscoe, Minn. and interrogated by FBI agents. Heinrich, who was intoxicated, demanded to know whether he was under arrest. Gudmundson called the FBI’s decision to interview him at that time “a serious mistake,” adding that “we regard the interrogation as perhaps the most fatal flaw in the Wetterling investigation.”

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson spoke at a press conference to discuss the document release in the Jacob Wetterling case.

He said arrests in cases like that are generally meticulously planned.

“One would never willingly arrest someone drunk late at night,” the sheriff said.

The first FBI agent to interview Heinrich was straight out of the academy, Gudmundson said, and the second had perhaps never interviewed a homicide suspect.

Meanwhile, the sheriff said, state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents on the case had extensive experience but were “kept at arm’s length through the course of this investigation, running meaningless leads.”

After that interrogation, the Stearns County Attorney directed authorities to release Heinrich, Gudmundson said.

After the news conference, Garber disputed Gudmundson’s characterization of the early months of the investigation and the FBI’s role in it.

He said Gudmundson left the impression that the FBI disregarded Heinrich.

“That’s ridiculous,” Garber said, adding that it was a joint decision among law enforcement agencies to arrest Heinrich in the bar.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson waited to begin a press conference to discuss the document release in the Jacob Wetterling case.

Garber said Heinrich asked for an attorney in the interview, adding “You know how that works ... The next day the county attorney said ‘We’ve got no evidence we’ve got to let him go.’ ”

“I want the picture to be clear,” Garber said. “We’re not dopes. We’re not stupid. We didn’t do everything right but we didn’t do this.”

Wetterlings sorry

On Wednesday, on the eve of Gudmunson’s news conference, Patty and Jerry Wetterling distributed a written statement in anticipation of the release of the documents and the now-realized potential for disclosure of finger-pointing and accusations made for decades following Jacob’s disappearance.

“Our hearts hurt for anyone pained or hurt from the release of this file,” the statement said, ending with an urging to “be with friends and always hope.”

The documents had been tightly held by law enforcement for nearly three decades. With the closing of the case and the confession of killer Danny Heinrich in 2016, the case was opened under Minnesota law. As victims, the Wetterlings were allowed to review the documents before the public release.

Days before the file was to be made public in June 2017, the family sued seeking to withhold nearly 200 documents of an estimated 56,000 pages. Media and open government organizations opposed that effort. The Stearns County prosecutor had determined state law required the release of the full file. A judge ultimately ruled in favor of the release and the Wetterlings ended the fight rather than appeal.

One of the plaintiffs in the suit was the Silha Centre for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota. Prof. Jane Kirtley, who leads the center, said the Wetterlings are sympathetic figures, but the issue of access to the documents is bigger than one case. “It’s about keeping the system open and accountable,” she said.

National Guardsmen searched for Jacob Wetterling

Jacob Wetterling was abducted on an October night in 1989 as he and his brother, Trevor, and best friend, Aaron Larson, headed back home from a convenience store in St. Joseph, Minn., where they’d gone to rent a video.

In the nearly three decades since Jacob disappeared, his name never faded from the public consciousness. His abduction remained one of the great unsolved mysteries for generations of Minnesotans and put a face to every parent’s worst nightmare.

The crime was solved in 2016 when, under pressure from federal investigators, Heinrich confessed and led law enforcement to Jacob’s body, buried in Paynesville, Minn., about 30 miles from St. Joseph and where Heinrich lived at the time of Jacob’s disappearance. While that resolved the biggest question — what became of Jacob? — many remain.

The documents now become the focus of an intensive hunt for more answers, chief among them: Why did it take law enforcement so long to close the case when the killer was someone they interviewed within weeks of Jacob’s disappearance and who lived close by?

What won’t be in the files are documents created by the FBI during the investigation. The bureau has custody of those papers and they are subject to the federal Freedom of Information Act. Seeking access to the FBI documents is an entirely separate and usually drawn-out process.

Staff Writer Pam Louwagie contributed to this report.