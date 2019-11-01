Minnesota state Sen. Scott Dibble said Friday that he is the victim of revenge porn distributed by a former intimate partner who sent salacious images to his colleagues, a revelation that comes several days after a junior congresswoman from California stepped down in a similar situation.

In a surprise statement, Dibble said that for the last five months he has been coerced and harassed by “a former friend.”

“I was involved in a brief intimate and consensual relationship with this person,” wrote Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis. “When I attempted to end the relationship, I was threatened with embarrassment as this individual attempted to coerce me into continuing the relationship. My resistance to his threats was met this morning with a communication that was sent to my colleagues with what had been private photos, videos, and text messages.”

An unknown number of lawmakers recieved the sexually explicit materials via email attachments, confirmed DFL Caucus spokeswoman Ellen Anderson.

The man who revealed those images has not been publicly identified, but lives outside the country and isn’t connected with politics or associated with Dibble’s professional life in any way.

“This has nothing to do with his legislative work and I am not aware of any plans he has to resign,” Anderson said.

Dibble, who married husband Richard Leyva in 2008, asked for privacy on what he described “one of the hardest days of both my personal and professional” life. He went on to thank his family, friends and colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their outpouring of support.

“I understand there will be questions about this very personal matter, but I would like to deal with this as privately as possible,” he said.

Messages left seeking additional comment were not immediately returned.

In an sitdown interview with MPR News, Leyva affirmed that he would stand beside Dibble.

“Our marriage is strong, and no act of coercion will ever break this marriage apart,” Leyva told MPR.

Minnesota outlawed revenge porn in 2016 when lawmakers passed a bill making it illegal to knowingly disseminate, sell or publish an explicit sexual images of someone without their consent.

Those suspected of posting intimate photos or videos of ex-lovers on the Internet can face felony or gross misdemeanor charges, as well as hefty damages from potential civil suits.

Dibble’s disclosure comes amid fallout from the resignation of first-term U.S. Rep. Katie Hill, who stepped down Monday following allegations that her soon-to-be ex-husband “weaponized” naked photos of her as an act of revenge.

She also faced an ethics probe into sexual impropriety for allegedly maintaining sexual relationships with two of her staffers.

Dibble, 54, is a fifth-term senator who was first elected to the statehouse in 2000. He may be best known for authoring the 2013 law that legalized same-sex marriage in Minnesota.

State Sen. Susan Kent, assistant minority leader in the upper chamber, learned about the messages after Dibble called her this morning to ask if she had received one. The Woodbury Democrat, who did not get the email, condemned the spread of graphic, personal material as a “really horrible” act.

“[Dibble] is someone who does so much for so many Minnesotans. He works so hard, he fights for people all the time and for someone to turn around and do this after a consensual adult interaction is just really unfortunate,” she said.

Kent classified the incident as “entirely personal” in nature and cautioned that it shouldn’t be construed as anything improper.

“It happens that he’s a public person and so it gets attention,” she said, “but this can happen to anybody and it has happened to a lot of people and it just shouldn’t.”