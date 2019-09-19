Harvest festivals

Itasca State Park

6-8:30 p.m. Saturday

• Lantern-lit 30-minute hikes along a trail that includes characters who tell tall tales of Paul Bunyan, loons, mosquitoes and more. Register at 6 p.m. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)

Minneopa State Park

4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday

• Bonfire, children’s activities, apple press demonstrations, and enough marshmallows for all. There will be a candlelit trail to the Minneopa Creek gorge. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/minneopa)

Geology at the core

Jay Cooke State Park

12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Meet at the swinging bridge to learn facts about the park’s rocky terrain. (1-218-673-7000; mndnr.gov/jaycooke)

Archaeology day

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

• Demonstrations on flint-knapping, the process used for making tools; ancient pottery; bows; spears; and excavation. (1-320-532-3269; mndnr.gov/millelacs)

Fall color walk

Brown’s Creek State Trail

9-10:30 a.m. Saturday

• Take a walk led by a state park naturalist. It starts at the intersection of Main Street and Laurel Avenue in Stillwater. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov/brownscreek)