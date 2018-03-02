State-bound in 2A
Section 1 Lakeville North
Section 2 Minnetonka
Section 3 St. Thomas Academy
Section 4 Hill-Murray or White Bear Lake
Section 5 Centennial
Section 6 Edina
Section 7 Duluth East
Section 8 St. Michael-Albertville
State-bound in 1A
Section 1 Mankato East
Section 2 Orono
Section 3 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato
Section 4 Mahtomedi or Simley
Section 5 Monticello/Maple Lake
Section 6 Alexandria
Section 7 Hermantown
Section 8 Thief River Falls
The brackets: Seedings and pairings for next week’s state tournament at Xcel Energy Center will be announced Saturday morning.
