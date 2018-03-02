State-bound in 2A

Section 1 Lakeville North

Section 2 Minnetonka

Section 3 St. Thomas Academy

Section 4 Hill-Murray or White Bear Lake

Section 5 Centennial

Section 6 Edina

Section 7 Duluth East

Section 8 St. Michael-Albertville

State-bound in 1A

Section 1 Mankato East

Section 2 Orono

Section 3 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

Section 4 Mahtomedi or Simley

Section 5 Monticello/Maple Lake

Section 6 Alexandria

Section 7 Hermantown

Section 8 Thief River Falls

The brackets: Seedings and pairings for next week’s state tournament at Xcel Energy Center will be announced Saturday morning.