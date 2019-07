.398

Nelson Cruz’s secondary batting average, which leads the Twins (24th in MLB). Secondary average measures extra bases players gain on hits, walks and steals (minus caught stealing) per at-bat independent of batting average. Players with power, speed and a good eye are rewarded — a perfect measurement for Mike Trout. (Entering Saturday; source: ESPN)

MLB SECA Leaders

1. Mike Trout, LAA.614

2. Christian Yelich, Mil.613

3. Cody Bellinger, LAD.543

4. Alex Bregman, Hou.507

5. Daniel Vogelbach, Sea.485

6. Rhys Hoskins, Phi.476

7. Pete Alonso, NYM.456

8. George Springer, Hou.456

9. Carlos Santana, Cle.455

10. Josh Bell, Pit.446