Sports listings have gone far beyond what's available on cable and satellite TV. Below are links to programming on sports networks that are available on the web or mobile devices.
Most require an extra fee.
NBA League Pass single game and season
Wolves
NBA needs more time for schedule changes to 2021-22 season
The NBA has tabled plans for its board of governors to vote in April for what would have been significant changes to the league's schedule for the 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.
Gophers
Shorthanded Miami Hurricanes brace for No. 9 Florida State
Miami Hurricanes guard DJ Vasiljevic had averaged 39 minutes over the previous four games when he asked coach Jim Larranaga this week for a lighter workload.
Golf
Henderson, Inbee Park tied for lead in LPGA season opener
Canada's Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into Friday's hottest round and a share of the lead at the LPGA's season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Gophers
Pitino's Gophers have played their way back onto NCAA tourney bubble
With Selection Sunday still two months away, the Gophers’ specific place in the pecking order is less important than the fact that they are in the pecking order.
High Schools
Weekend storm disrupting high school sports schedules
The snowstorm that hit Minnesota on Friday is having a major impact on high school sporting events scheduled for the weekend.