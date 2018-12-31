A man was arrested early Monday following a standoff at a home in Blaine, police said.

Police officers and an Anoka County SWAT team surrounded a residence on the 3300 block of 90th Avenue NE after they were called there on a report of a domestic assault with a knife about 3:30 a.m., said Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany.

Officers entered the residence about 7:45 a.m. and took a man into custody, he said.

Everyone inside the residence was able to get out while the suspect remained inside as authorities attempted to negotiate with him.

As a precaution, a handful of residents living near the scene were evacuated and offered shelter in a Metro Transit bus, Podany said.

Several streets in the area were blocked off during the 4-hour standoff. While roads reopened around 8 a.m., the chief asked people to stay away from the area as an investigation continues.