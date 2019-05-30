Stacy Lewis was 23 when she played professionally for the first time and led after three rounds of the 2008 U.S. Women's Open at Interlachen Country Club in Edina.

Eleven years later, she is a two-time major champion who this week again is playing in the nation's championship, this time on a special USGA exemption in Charleston, S.C., with her seven-month-old daughter Chesnee in tow.

"Forever," she said when asked how long ago 2008 seems. "Life has changed so much since then, but it hasn't really been that long."

She was unknown then, ranked 255th in the world and starting a pro career, even though she once thought she'd never play college golf. Diagnosed with curvature of her spine when she was 11, she wore a back brace for 7½ years and had two 6-inch rods and five screws inserted into her back when she was 18 that left her unable to bend, twist or swing a golf club for six months.

And yet there she was, the 2007 NCAA individual champion and third-round leader at Interlachen who teed off alongside young tour star Paula Creamer in Sunday's final pairing with her father, Dale, on her bag.

"I remember walking down the first fairway and my dad was so nervous, his hands were shaking," she said. "I was nervous that last day, but just such great memories. That week, it really kick-started my entire career."

Both she and Creamer shot 78s that Sunday and Lewis finished in a tie for third, five shots behind come-from-behind winner Inbee Park.

She was on the 14th hole that Sunday when superstar Annika Sorenstam came to the closing 18th hole in her final U.S. Women's Open and holed a 199-yard shot for an eagle that shook the earth four holes away.

That shot sailed over the same pond upon which the great Bobby Jones skipped a ball on his way to the 1930 U.S. Open title.

"There were different memories from that week," she said. "But I'll never forget that roar."

She'll return to Minnesota in three weeks to play another major championship, this one the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska June 18-23. She has won two majors so far — the 2011 Kraft Nabisco Championship and 2013 Ricoh Women's British Open — among her 12 LPGA career victories.

Lewis came to Minnesota earlier this month with PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson — both are sponsored by KPMG — to promote the PGA of America major. They recreated great hits in Twins history by hitting wedges and 5-irons from Target Center's home plate.

"Stacy showed me up a little bit, but I'm OK with that," Mickelson said. "They're going to have some great performances here when they come to Hazeltine. There are so great players and a lot of talent."

This season, Lewis has two Top 10 finishes in eight events and shot a first-round 77 (six over par) Thursday in the U.S. Women's Open.

"My dad wants to go back and play Interlachen when he's here," said Lewis, a two-time Player of the Year (2014 and 2012). "Just to be back here is really special and hopefully I'll have a similar result."

She'll bring her baby daughter with her, too. Other than some international events early and late in the schedule, Lewis, 34, plans to play a full U.S. schedule this year, thanks to the LPGA's weekly day care service.

"My life has changed completely," said Lewis, who married University of Houston golf coach Gerrod Chadwell in August 2016. "There's not any part of it that is the same, except when I get to play golf and I'm inside the ropes. She's really changed my life. Puts golf and what a bad day is — even what a good day is — into perspective. … It's hard to travel on the road with a seven-month-old, I'll tell you that.

"It's a lot of luggage, suitcases and strollers. But it's worth it. I get to see her every day and I don't have to leave her at home. Life is good."

U.S. Women's Open

This week: U.S. Women's Open final three rounds Friday through Sunday at historic Country Club of Charleston, S.C. The tough par-3 11th green is elevated partly because it was a cannon mount along the river in the Civil War. Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn.

TV coverage: 1:30-6:30 Friday on FS1, 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on FOX.

Next: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, June 20-23 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska. One of LPGA's five majors comes to Hazeltine, which most recently has hosted the 2002 and 2009 men's PGA Championships, the 2006 U.S. Amateur and 2016 Ryder Cup. Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park.

TV coverage: Golf Channel 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, NBC 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.