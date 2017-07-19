A St. Paul teen who went missing more than 40 years ago has been identified as one of the 33 people John Wayne Gacy killed in the 1970s.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to update a yearslong effort to identify victims of the serial killer. A spokesperson confirmed that James Byron Haakenson, a 16-year-old from St. Paul, has been identified as one of Gacy’s victims.

The teen last contacted his family in August 1976 after he left home likely en route to Chicago. Investigators said he likely was killed shortly after that.

Gacy, who was executed in 1994, was convicted in the killings of 33 young men and boys, most found buried in the crawl space beneath his ranch-style home on the northwest edge of Chicago. It was one of the nation’s worst serial killing cases.

His victims included male prostitutes, street kids he picked up for sex and youths he hired in his remodeling business.

The killings spanned more than five years, but Gacy wasn’t arrested until he came under suspicion in the death of a 15-year-old to whom Gacy offered a $5-an-hour construction job.

John Wayne Gacy

The bodies of 27 victims were dug up from beneath Gacy’s house beginning in December 1978 with the help of a hand-scrawled map Gacy drew for police. Two other bodies were found elsewhere on his property and four were pulled from the Des Plaines River.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.