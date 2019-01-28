St. Paul police identified the man fatally shot over the weekend as Charles E. Frye.
Police responding to a call about 3:30 a.m. Saturday found Frye, 39, of St. Paul, at a house party in the 400 block of E. Maryland Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man at the house had also been shot. He was taken to Regions Hospital, treated and released.
Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman, said Monday that there have been no arrests in the case. The shooting remains under investigation, he said.
Frye is the city’s third homicide victim this year.
Anyone with information can call police at 651-266-5650.
CHAO XIONG
