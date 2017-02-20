The St. Paul Jewish Community Center in Highland Park was evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat, police said.

Police said on Twitter that students in the building at 1375 St. Paul Av. were moved to a nearby fire station while the building was cleared. Police have not yet said how the threat was communicated.

The facility hosts events and classes, and includes a fitness center, early childhood center, and more. Monday’s incident comes one month after a phoned-in bomb threat closed the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park. That threat was one of many made in at least 17 states that day targeting Jewish institutions.

