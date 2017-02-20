The St. Paul Jewish Community Center in Highland Park was evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat, police said.
Police said on Twitter that students in the building at 1375 St. Paul Av. were moved to a nearby fire station while the building was cleared. Police have not yet said how the threat was communicated.
The facility hosts events and classes, and includes a fitness center, early childhood center, and more. Monday’s incident comes one month after a phoned-in bomb threat closed the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park. That threat was one of many made in at least 17 states that day targeting Jewish institutions.
CHAO XIONG
