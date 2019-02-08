Opponents of St. Paul’s fledging organized trash collection system on Friday filed a lawsuit demanding that city officials respect thousands of signatures on an anti-trash plan petition and put it to a citywide vote.

The City Council late last year rejected the petition asking for a referendum on the plan, even though it had the necessary number of signatures, saying it was not appropriate to put it to a vote. Members of a group called St. Paul Trash and other plan opponents have been raising money in the months since to fight the council’s decision. The suit, filed in Ramsey County District Court, alleges the council’s vote violates the city charter and that citizens were wrongfully denied an opportunity to decide at the ballot box.

Bruce Clark, Peter Butler and Ann Dolan argue that the organized trash collection system must be suspended immediately until the “voters can make their voices heard on Election Day,” according to the a statement by the group’s attorney, Greg Joseph. The lawsuit seeks to put the plan on the ballot in November 2019.

Joseph represents the plaintiffs in a similar case in Bloomington.

For the past several months, residents have railed against the city’s organized trash collection in letters, phone calls and angry posts on social media. More than 5,500 people signed a petition demanding the system be put to a citywide vote.

But the St. Paul City Council in November voted 6-1 to keep the repeal off the ballot. City Attorney Lyndsey Olson said a referendum is pre-empted by state law and would be an unconstitutional interference with a contract. The city’s five-year contract with haulers legally trumps any demand for a referendum, she said.

The City Council reached agreement in November 2017 with a consortium of haulers to standardize rates, pickup days and neighborhood assignments. The contract limits neighborhoods to a single garbage pickup day with a single hauler, a move city leaders say is already cutting pollution and noise on city streets and alleys. It also sets standard rates based on cart size and whether there is weekly or biweekly pickup.