Gallery: Stacey Mindich, from left, Alex Lacamoire, Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Pete Ganbarg pose in the press room with the best musical theater album award for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: John McLaughlin accepts the best improvised jazz solo award for "Miles Beyond" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Residente accepts the best Latin rock, urban or alternative album for "Residente" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Peter Kater accepts the best new age album award for "Dancing On Water" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Jennifer Higdon accepts the best contemporary classical composition award for "Viola Concerto" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Paul Shaffer performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: India.Arie performs "I Am Light" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Residente poses in the press room with the best Latin rock, urban or alternative album award for "Residente" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Gallery: Justin Hurwitz poses in the press room with the best compilation soundtrack for visual media award for "La La Land" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Aida Cuevas poses in the press room with the best regional Mexican music album (Including Tejano) award for "Arriero Somos Versiones Acusticas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Jason Isbell poses in the press room with the best American roots song award for "If We Were Vampires" and the best Americana album award for "The Nashville Sound" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Reba McEntire poses in the press room with the best roots gospel album award for "Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: James Fauntleroy accepts the best R&B song for "That's What I Like", at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Zach Williams accepts the best contemporary Christian music album award for "Chain Breaker" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Lisa Loeb poses in the press room with the best children's album award for "Feel What U Feel" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna accept the award for best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty." at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Taj Mahal performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Lady Gaga performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Keb' Mo' performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Keb' Mo', left, and Taj Mahal accept the best contemporary blues album award for "TajMo" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Tony Bennett, left, and John Legend present the award for best rap/sung performance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: The Edge, left, and Bono, right, of U2, perform with Kendrick Lamar, second left, at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Kendrick Lamar, center, performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Dave Chappelle speaks at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Kendrick Lamar performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Alessia Cara poses in the press room with the best new artist award at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Ben Platt poses in the press room with the best musical theater album award for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (

Gallery: Gary Clark Jr. performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Childish Gambino, left, performs "Terrified" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Luis Fonsi, left, and Daddy Yankee, right, perform "Despacito" as Zuleyka Rivera dances at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Sam Smith performs onstage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Greg Kurstin accepts the producer of the year, non-classical award at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Dave Chappelle accepts the award for best comedy album for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep In The Heart Of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform "Finesse" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Tony Bennett, left, and Dae Bennett accept the best traditional pop vocal album at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Sting performs "Englishman In New York" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Chris Stapleton accepts the award for best country album for "From A Room: Volume 1" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Rihanna performs "Wild Thoughts" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: The Brothers Osborne, from left, Maren Morris and Eric Church perform at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Kesha, center, performs "Praying" as, from left, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels provide back up vocals at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Bruno Mars accepts the award for song of the year for "That's What I Like" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform "Tiny Dancer" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Elton John, left, and Miley Cyrus appear after a performance of "Tiny Dancer" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Patti LuPone performs "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" during a tribute to Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Kendrick Lamar performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

Gallery: Bruno Mars accepts the award for record of the year for "24K Magic" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

One out of two ain’t bad. The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and its artistic partner, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, earned a Grammy Award on Sunday for best chamber music small ensemble performance while the Minnesota Orchestra missed out on the prize in another category, for best orchestral performance.

The SPCO and violinist Kopatchinskaja were honored for a recording inspired by Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden.”

“It feels terrific,” Kyu-Young Kim, SPCO artistic director and principal violinist, said Sunday night. “I announced it at intermission at our concert [in Mahtomedi]. The audience went crazy. They gave us a standing ovation.”

Kim was informed by text from an SPCO official about the award, which was announced Sunday afternoon before the Grammys telecast.

While Kim was thrilled at the recognition and humbled by the honor, he was not surprised by the win. “The competition was stiff, but our disc had something special,” he said. “Patricia brought an artistic vision with a new arrangement, and the playing was terrific.”

In his review of the disc, Star Tribune critic Terry Blain said this CD pushes the envelope further than anything in the SPCO’s 40-year recording history.

“Taking her cue from the fatalistic atmosphere of Schubert’s music, Kopatchinskaja separates and surrounds the four movements of the quartet with pieces by other composers, including John Dowland and György Kurtág,” Blain wrote. “These are melancholy and spectral in tone, and refract fascinatingly the experience of Schubert’s hauntingly beautiful music.”

Blain added that the St. Paul players “perform superbly in this hourlong sequence, delivering performances of electrifying precision and exquisite nuance.”

Because of a long-standing commitment in Mahtomedi, the SPCO was unable to send a musician to New York to collect the Grammy. Kopatchinskaja was in Switzerland.

Kim e-mailed Kopatchinskaja on Saturday to see if she wanted to prepare a statement in case they won; she said she was too superstitious to do so. She could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The SPCO previously grabbed a Grammy in 1980 in the same category for Dennis Russell Davies conducting “Copland: Appalachian Spring; Ives: Three Places in New England.”

The Minnesota Orchestra and conductor Osmo Vänskä were nominated this year for best orchestral performance for Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra took the trophy for “Shostakovich 5/Barber Adagio.”