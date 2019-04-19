St. Paul leaders are asking residents if they want the city to take over the duty of plowing alleys.

The city is partnering with the University of Minnesota to conduct an online survey about alley plowing. It’s open until May 3 and any St. Paul resident can participate, regardless of whether they live on an alley.

St. Paul has never plowed its network of more than 330 miles of alleys, so it’s been up to residents to hire someone to do it for them. Differences in how alleys are plowed — if they’re plowed at all — have at times disrupted recycling and garbage collection.

The City Council requested the survey, which is being paid for with $30,000 from the 2019 operating budget. In addition to the online survey, the city mailed paper surveys to a random list of 250 properties located on alleys, said Lisa Hiebert, a spokeswoman for St. Paul public works department.

The city has not yet made any decisions about whether to start plowing alleys, Hiebert said. Survey responses “will be really insightful for our policymakers,” she said.

“This is an issue that we know that residents have strong opinions on both sides of whether or not the city should be involved,” Hiebert said.

To take the survey, visit https://bit.ly/2Zo3tfK.