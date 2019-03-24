Well-known for the wholesome, teetotaling lifestyle that earned him his saintly nickname, St. Paul & the Broken Bones frontman Paul Janeway stayed true to his word like a gentleman and even flew over the crowd like an angel Saturday night in the city that shares his name.

“We get it: St. Paul in St. Paul,” the singer for the Alabaman soul-rock band told the sold-out Palace Theatre crowd a few songs into their already soaring show. “We feel a connection to this city.”

Janeway connected, all right.

Though he looks more like a timid youth pastor than a powerhouse soul singer — and on Saturday he wore a glitzy, gold-and-black-sequin robe that made him look like a cross between Adele and an archbishop from the nearby St. Paul Cathedral — the bespectacled vocalist danced and pranced on stage like a fiery rock ’n’ roll showman.

Janeway also left the crowd awestruck numerous times throughout the 95-minute performance with his indisputably divine voice. The first of those big-wow moments came four songs in with the Al Green-flavored, gospel-y gusher “Like a Mighty River.” The peak came just before the encore with the new show-stopper “Bruised Fruit.”

Local fans became early converts to Janeway’s raw vocal power back in 2014 just around the corner from the Palace at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall. Word-of-mouth and strong radio support from 89.3 the Current (which filmed Saturday’s show for webcast) helped the otherwise cultish Birmingham-reared band move to the five-times-bigger venue in under five years.

As if to cap off their impressive rise with a literal ascent, St. Paul the singer made a physical connection with the St. Paul audience at show’s end. He delivered the finale “Broken Bones and Pocket Change” from the theater’s balcony, daringly leaning over the crowd like a young Eddie Vedder.

As if his voice wasn’t already soaring high enough, Paul Janeway @StP_BrokenBones came up to the @PalaceStPaul balcony to deliver tonight’s last song, Broken Bones & Pocket Change. I feared he was headed for some broken bones the few times he leaned over. pic.twitter.com/uCkCptELG6 — C. Riemenschneider (@ChrisRstrib) March 24, 2019

Midway through the set, Janeway and his bandmates — including a three-piece horn section integral to both the rhythms and melodies — also made brave moves musically as they bundled together songs from their experimental third album, “Young Sick Camellia.” The dark and stormy, disco-grunge groover “Convex” and the electronic “Mr. Invisible” (featuring looped vocals and “Rain Dogs”-like ambience) veered a bit too far from the band’s old-school-R&B, though, and were mostly lost on the crowd.

As if recognizing the lull, Janeway announced to fans, “It’s time to move your ass,” before launching into the retro-funky “GotItBad.” Again, the dude wasn’t lying.

“GotItBad” became an electrifying workout for the rest of the group, which turned into a blissful New Orleans brass band for a few minutes. And then came the pre-encore triumph “Bruised Fruit,” a crescendoing power-ballad that was truly Adele-like with its dramatic climax.

As he returned to the stage for a victory lap, Janeway humbly bragged about getting a new star painted on the walls of the Palace’s sister venue, First Avenue, where the band played in 2016: “Tonight might be our last show, because that’s all I wanted to accomplish in life,” he said.

Let’s hope at least that one was a lie.

