Irv Williams

The jazz saxophonist toured with Ella Fitzgerald, recorded with Dinah Washington and declined invitations to join Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Though he had world-class talent, Williams preferred to stay in the Twin Cities, where he moved after World War II and raised his children. A music teacher at St. Paul Central High School, he recorded several albums and backed famous names such as Tony Bennett, Billy Eckstine and Andy Williams when they came to town. With an easy, unshowy style that earned him the moniker “Mr. Smooth,” the indefatigable sax man played a weekly gig at the Dakota in Minneapolis into his late 90s. He died in 2019 at 100.

“Irv Williams was the first sax player I heard when coming to town in 1987 and I was blown away by the smoothness of his playing and execution. I definitely tout him as the Ambassador of the Tenor Sax here in the Twin Cities and abroad.”

— Walter Chancellor Jr., jazz and R&B saxophonist and producer

