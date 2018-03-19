Law enforcement from across the state arrested 370 impaired drivers over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend — more than double last year’s count, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety said.

The 370 drunken driving arrests made between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday topped the 175 arrests made last year during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The total may rise when final numbers are released later on Monday, a spokesman for the Office of Traffic Safety said.

Last week the Department of Traffic Safety warned drivers that extra DWI enforcement would take place over the long weekend.

“No blarney from us. You drink and drive, you will get caught,” the department warned. “Extra enforcement on Minnesota roads this St. Paddy’sDay.”