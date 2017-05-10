St. Olaf College’s president told the campus Wednesday that a fellow student confessed to writing a note with racist and threatening content and admitted that it was “fabricated” as an apparent “strategy to draw attention to concerns about the campus climate.”

The revelation came in a second e-mail sent Wednesday to students by President David R. Anderson, who said in his first communication of the day that the college “confirmed that this was not a genuine threat. We’re confident that there is no ongoing threat from this incident to individuals or the community as a whole.”

However, because of “many requests for more information,” Anderson said, he revealed the lack of racist intent behind the note, which black student Samantha Wells said was left on her windshield on April 29.

“We learned from the author’s confession that the note was fabricated,” the president said. “It was apparently a strategy to draw attention to concerns about the campus climate.”

Anderson’s second e-mail implicated a student as the person responsible, pointing out that “federal privacy laws prohibit the college from disclosing the identity of the author of that note and disclosing the actions taken by the college now that know the author’s identity.”

The president said the college continues to investigate similar reported incidents that have occurred on campus since last fall. The April 29 incident was the latest, prompting a rally that night on campus and the canceling of classes on May 1 as Anderson received demands from students wanting the administration to address the string of reported incidents involving racist messages targeting black students.

Wells said that the anonymous typewritten note left on her windshield said in total: “I am so glad you are leaving soon. One less [N-word] this school has to deal with. You have spoken up too much. You will change nothing. Shut up or I will shut you up.”

Also Wednesday, Northfield police told the Star Tribune that they have closed their investigation into the note, explaining that Wells was unwilling to seek the filing of a criminal case.

Wells said in an e-mail Friday to the lead investigator that “I have decided that I am not going to be filing a report.”

The student said she would be graduating soon, leaving for Europe in June and “would rather not spend the end of my college career and my last month and a half in the U.S. worrying about an investigation.”

With Wells’ bowing out, police have closed the case and released their file on it. It pointed out that police did not see the note because Wells “took [it] outside and had a ‘ceremonial’ burning to destroy it.”

Wells said she destroyed the note “because she didn’t want to look at it or have it anywhere near her,” the police file read.