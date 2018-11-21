St. John’s swept the top three MIAC football awards, the conference announced Tuesday. Johnnies quarterback Jackson Erdmann was selected MIAC Player of the Year, teammate Nathan Brinker was given the Mike Stam Award as the top interior lineman and Gary Fasching was picked Coach of the Year for the third time.

Fasching, whose team is 11-0 this year, also received the same award in 2014 and 2017.

Stevenson honored

Gophers heavyweight Gable Steveson was named Big Ten wrestler of the week.

The freshman from defeated then-No. 3 Derek White of Oklahoma State 8-2 in his first home dual at Maturi Pavilion.

Steveson, now 7-0 this season, moved up to No. 2 in InterMat’s weekly rankings this week.

Kallman deal settled

Minnesota United extended defender Brent Kallman’s contract through 2020, the first in a series of decisions expected to reshape the roster in the next week.

Kallman, 28, who played high school soccer for Woodbury, started 22 of 24 games last season. He has played for the United organization his entire pro career, joining in 2013 and moving with it to the MLS in 2017.

According to the MLS Players Association, Kallman as of September earned $82,500 in base salary and total compensation of $85,792.

Headed to new Allianz Field in St. Paul come spring, the Loons are expected to make decisions soon that will eventually reshape the roster by as many as a dozen player while they build around designated player Darwin Quintero and Angelo Rodriguez.

JERRY ZGODA

U volleyball 2nd in RPI

The Gophers volleyball team is second behind Stanford in the RPI rankings this week, one of several criteria the NCAA selection committee uses to seed its 64-team national tournament.

Minnesota (24-2, 18-0 Big Ten) has an automatic bid in the field after winning the Big Ten regular-season title.

Etc.

• North Central University in Minneapolis named Joseph Waalk its women’s softball coach. He has coached the high school softball team at Blake since 2014.

• Setter Sydney Hilley of Wisconsin was named the Big Ten setter and player of the week in volleyball. Hilley, a sophomore from Champlin Park High School, led the No. 7 Badgers to wins against Ohio State and Maryland, averaging 14.83 assists and 3.67 digs per set.