– St. John’s withstood a touchdown in the final 10 seconds and two potential game-tying PAT attempts from 35 yards out to hold on for a 34-33 victory over Wheaton in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Johnnies (12-1) advance to the Division III semifinals for the first time since 2003. The Johnnies will play at Wisconsin-Whitewater next Saturday after the Warhawks beat defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor 26-7.

Jackson Erdmann’s 27-yard TD pass to Jack Kemper — his fifth TD pass of the game — and the PAT gave the Johnnies a 34-27 lead with 6:07 remaining.

The Thunder (12-1) drove 67 yards in 14 plays and scored on third-and-goal on a 1-yard run by center Jake Hibben to pull within 34-33 with nine seconds. However, after scoring, Hibben spiked the ball — which is not allowed in college. Hibben was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the tying point-after attempt was moved back 15 yards.

Wheaton missed the ensuing 35-yard PAT attempt, but offsetting penalties were called on both teams. The Thunder missed the PAT again. The Johnnies secured the ensuing onsides kick.

Erdmann completed 27 of 38 passes for 407 yards. Ravi Alston and Blake Patrick each caught two TD passes for the Johnnies.