With the crowd roaring as he entered the ring and chanting “Maur-ice! Maur-ice!’’ as he rained down blows on his opponent, the Crochet Boss delivered for Minnesota.

St. Cloud heavyweight Maurice Greene scored a first-round technical knockout over Brazil’s Junior Albini in the opening preliminary bout of ESPN Fight Night on Saturday at Target Center. Greene, known for his appearance on “The Ultimate Fighter’’ and for his hobby of crocheting hats, stopped Albini 3 minutes, 38 seconds into the first round.

Greene, 32, improved to 8-3 overall and 3-0 as a UFC fighter, while dropping Albini to 14-6.

Winning in Minnesota was special for Greene, who grew up in upstate New York but has lived in St. Cloud for nearly six years.

Discussions with his coaches, Brock Larson in St. Cloud and Marc Montoya in Englewood, Colo., gave Greene a sense that he was ready for a strong performance. “They pretty much told me the same thing,” he said. “ ‘It’s called being prepared, Maurice, being prepared.’ ’’

Greene and Albini traded leg kicks early in the fight, and each landed a couple of punches. Albini had Greene pinned to the fence, but the Crochet Boss freed himself.

“It was, keep the distance and keep him at bay and every once in a while be a sniper,’’ Greene said of his strategy. “When I could strike and hit him, I hit him. As you can see, those paid dividends.”

Greene knocked Albini down twice, the second knockdown coming on a big right hook to Albini’s head.

“I dropped him, he got back up. I stayed on him, I stayed patient,’’ said Greene, who has won seven of his past eight fights.

Larson was pleased with Greene’s performance.

“Pitch perfect, as far as I’m concerned,’’ said Larson, a former UFC welterweight who had 52 career fights. “He stuck to the game plan.’’

The 6-7 Greene also used leg kicks to keep the 6-3 Albini from getting in tight. “I’m long,” Greene said. “Why not use my longest limbs?”

If Greene has his way, his next challenge will be against Andrei Arlovski, a 40-year-old former heavyweight champion. Greene used to live in Chicago, where Arlovski is based.

“There’s an old man out there from Chicago, kinda bounces around. I think he goes by Andrei Arlovski,’’ Greene said in the octagon after the match. “I think we should go ahead and set something up, big homey.”

Main card highlights

• Francis Ngannou, the No. 2-ranked UFC heavyweight contender, made quick work of No. 3 Junior Dos Santos, scoring a technical knockout of the former UFC champion 1:11 into the first round in the final match of the night. Ngannou, a Cameroon native fighting out of Paris, improved to 14-3 while dropping Dos Santos to 21-6.

• In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez of Sacramento, Calif., scored a TKO over No. 1 Jussier Forminga of Brazil at 4:42 of the second round. Benavidez’s kick to Forminga’s head started the flurry that ended the match.

• Welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin, who fights out of St. Cloud and has Larson as one of his coaches, lost a unanimous decision to Brazil’s Demian Maia on the main card. Martin had a strong third round as Maia tired, but all three judges scored it 29-28, much to the chagrin of the Minnesota crowd.

• Dan Moret of Mankato lost to Jared Gordon of New York in a preliminary lightweight bout. Gordon took control in the second round and won by scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28.

Knockout punches

• Lightweight Drew Dober of Omaha hammered Mexico’s Polo Reyes from the start, knocking him out at 1:07 of the first round. “There’s power in these hands,’’ Dober said.

• Light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield of Dallas moved to 9-0 with a knockout of Scotland’s Paul Craig at 3:19 of the first round. Craig went for a roundhouse leg kick, but Menifield ducked and caught Craig with a brutal right to end it.

• Lightweight Vinc Pichel of Simi Valley, Calif., handed Roosevelt Roberts of Lathrop, Calif., his first loss in nine fights.