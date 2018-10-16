A St. Cloud couple’s legal effort to refuse to film same-sex weddings made its way before a federal appellate panel Tuesday, in a case seen as an important potential sequel to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in favor of a Colorado baker who also refused to serve gay couples.

Carl and Angel Larsen, who operate a Christian faith-based videography business called Telescope Media Group, sued the state of Minnesota’s human rights commissioner in December 2016 in federal court, saying the state’s public accommodation laws would hit them with steep fines and jail time if they began offering wedding videography services that only promoted their vision of marriage.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim dismissed their lawsuit in September 2017. In his ruling, he called the Larsens’ hopes of posting a notice on their website that they would deny services to same-sex couples “conduct akin to a ‘White Applicants Only’ sign,” and that it would be an act of sexual orientation discrimination not protected by the First Amendment.

With the backing of attorneys for the Alliance Defending Freedom, a national conservative Christian legal group, the Larsens appealed to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where an attorney for the couple and from the state Attorney General’s Office engaged in roughly 45 minutes of arguments before a three-judge panel on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters afterward outside the St. Paul federal courthouse, Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Kevin Lindsey said the state is seeking to outlaw the act of denying services based on discrimination and not the Larsens’ speech. Lindsey compared the act of singling out same-sex marriages to be denied a service to the past generations’ outlawing of interracial marriage.

“In this case we are talking about two individuals who love each other and may wish to get married, and if those individuals face the same type of discrimination that those interracial couples did in the 1950s or 60s, isn’t that a compelling interest of the state?” Lindsey said. “For us it is truly about conduct. Everyone should have the right to be protected under the law when they buy goods and services.”

Jeremy Tedesco, an attorney who argued on behalf of the Larsens, later called the comparison “absurd” and pointed to a line in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision recognizing same-sex marriage that held that those with beliefs like the Larsens’ arrived at that point “based on decent and honorable convictions.”

A more recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who sued over his refusal to produce a wedding cake for a same-sex couple loomed large over Tuesday’s arguments, with both sides using the decision to bolster their case. While the court’s majority opinion in June found the Colorado Civil Rights Commission to have acted hostile toward the baker for his religious beliefs, it still left open the broader question of when religious beliefs must yield to “otherwise valid exercise of state power” to enforce anti-discrimination laws.

Alethea Huyser, an attorney for the state, argued that the U.S. Supreme Court, in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, recognized states’ authority to enforce anti-discrimination laws.

“Further, while ‘religious and philosophical objections are protected,’ the Court explained that it ‘is a general rule that such objections do not allow business owners and other actors in the economy and in society to deny protected persons equal access to goods and services under a neutral and generally applicable public accommodations law,’” Huyser wrote in a brief to the court after the Masterpiece decision.

But Tedesco on Tuesday countered that the Masterpiece case also recognized that laws like Minnesota’s “sometimes go too far to force people to express messages about marriage that violate their beliefs.”

Judges Jane Kelly, Bobby E. Shepherd and David R. Stras listened to Tuesday’s arguments. Attorneys say a ruling is possible within the next two to three months.

“This case is a case that squarely presents the question that has been bedeviling courts and governments about how far can the government go when it comes to marriage,” Tedesco said. “Can they force people to promote ideas about marriage that violate their beliefs? This is a very important case.”

A group of several dozen supporters, including young children holding signs that read “Minnesota Stop Compelling Speech,” gathered outside the courthouse after the hearing as Tedesco and Carl Larsen spoke to reporters. Carl Larsen described inviting people from all backgrounds into the family’s home and said thousands of visitors’ names are etched on a 12-foot long table he called the centerpiece of the family’s household.

Larsen said he and his wife have worked “with many LGBT people on our film projects. We benefit from their creativity, their friendship and their business.”

“Our ability to laugh, dialogue and work together gives us great hope that our nation can transcend political and cultural disagreements that so easily fracture our communities,” he said. “But the Minnesota government is attempting to destroy that hope.”

