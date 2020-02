LOCAL CALENDAR HOME GAMES IN CAPS

10 MON 11 TUE 12 WED 13 THU 14 FRI 15 SAT 16 SUN TIMBERWOLVES • 612-673-1234 at Toronto 6:30 pm FSN CHAR. 7 pm FSN NBA All-Star Game 7 pm TNT WILD • 651-222-9453 VEGAS 7 pm FSN N.Y. RANGERS 7 pm FSN SAN JOSE 4 pm FSN GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL • 800-846-7437 IOWA noon FS1 GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL • 800-846-7437 MICHIGAN 6 pm BTN at Ohio State 6 pm No TV GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY • 800-846-7437 at Notre Dame 6 pm NBCSN at Notre Dame 5 pm No TV GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY • 800-846-7437 Next: Feb. 21-22 MSU MANKATO

OTHER SPORTS

GOPHERS

Baseball (at Tempe, Ariz.): Friday vs. Oregon, 8:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Pepperdine, 2 p.m. Sunday vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Men's gymnastics: Saturday vs. Army and Nebraska at Lincoln, Neb., 4 p.m.

Women's gymnastics: Sunday vs. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Softball: Friday vs. Oklahoma State (10:30 a.m.) and Florida State (5 p.m.) at Clearwater, Fla. Saturday vs. Virginia Tech at Clearwater, Fla., 4 p.m. Sunday vs. Missouri at Clearwater, Fla., 8:30 a.m.

Men's and women's swimming and diving: Saturday-Sunday at Michigan First Chance Invitational, Ann Arbor

Men's tennis: Saturday vs. UC Santa Barbara, 1 p.m.

Women's tennis: Friday vs. Drake, 2 p.m., and vs. South Dakota, 6:30 p.m.

Men's and women's track and field: Friday at St. Thomas Showcase, St. Paul Friday-Saturday at Iowa State Classic, Ames, Iowa, and at Tyson Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.

Wrestling: Saturday at Iowa, 8:30 p.m. (BTN)

ON THE AIR MONDAY

BASKETBALL TIME TV RADIO

College men: Florida State at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN

College men: Colgate at Boston U. 6 p.m. CBSSN

College women: Michigan at Gophers 6 p.m. BTN 96.7-FM

College women: Connecticut at S. Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2

College women: Missouri at LSU 6 p.m. SECN

NBA: Timberwolves at Toronto 6:30 p.m. FSN 830-AM

NBA: Sacramento at Milwaukee 7 p.m. NBATV

College men: Baylor at Texas 8 p.m. ESPN

College men: TCU at Texas Tech 8 p.m. ESPN2

College men: Southern at Jackson St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

College women: Michigan St. at N'western 8 p.m. BTN

NBA: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m. NBATV

HOCKEY

NHL: Tampa Bay at Columbus 6:30 p.m. NBCSN