The cost of the Southwest light-rail project is expected to increase by $145 million to $2 billion total, due to surging costs of steel, fuel and labor, as well as unexpected and costly delays, the Metropolitan Council said Tuesday.

The increase in the 14.5-mile line’s budget is expected to be borne by Hennepin County taxpayers through an existing sales tax for transit. The county is actually on the hook for $200 million to cover the funding gap.

Southwest is slated to connect downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, with stops in St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka.

The news comes after the Met Council, which will build and operate the line, opened construction bids earlier this month that came in higher than a previous round of bidding last year. The first round of bids involved four firms and ranged from $796.5 million to $1.08 billion.

The two bids in the second round were $799.5 million and $812.1 million. The council is reviewing the bids, and is expected to make a decision in the next three months.

One unanticipated add to the project involves a crash-protection wall between freight and LRT trains required by BNSF Railway west of Target Field. This also required further environmental review. The council also said property acquisition costs along the line have increased, due to surging property values.

The Hennepin County Board will hold a meeting 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the project.