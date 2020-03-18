More shopping malls and department stores are announcing temporarily closures the day after Mall of America and Macy’s said they would shut down to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Southdale Center, Twin Cities Premium Outlets and Albertville Premium Outlets will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will stay dark until March 29. Their owner is Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, which said it would close all of its properties during this time frame.

“The health and safety of shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, the company’s CEO said in a statement.

J.C. Penney also said it will temporarily shutter its stores at 7 p.m. Wednesday with plans to reopen them on April 2.

Other malls in the Twin Cities region such as Rosedale, Ridgedale and the Galleria have pared back their hours.

A number of big-box chains such as Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Best Buy also have reduced their hours.