The Mall of America will shut down at 5 p.m. Tuesday for at least two weeks as more businesses close their doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The megamall announced the closure on its website.

“Mall of America brings people together, and it will continue to do so once we are past this current situation,” the mall said in a statement. “But that ability to attract people is precisely why we made the decision to temporarily close our doors.”

 