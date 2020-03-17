The Mall of America will shut down at 5 p.m. Tuesday for at least two weeks as more businesses close their doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The megamall announced the closure on its website.
“Mall of America brings people together, and it will continue to do so once we are past this current situation,” the mall said in a statement. “But that ability to attract people is precisely why we made the decision to temporarily close our doors.”
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Agriculture
Day cares asked to stay open, focus on serving kids of medical professionals
Medical and emergency workers' kids should receive priority, Gov. Walz said in letter.
Business
Mall of America will shut down for at least 2 weeks
The doors will close at 5 p.m.
National
Mnuchin: Trump wants checks sent to public in virus response
President Donald Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday.
National
Govts pledge aid as global commerce seizes in face of virus
Governments and central banks are scrambling to find ways to keep businesses from going bankrupt as the virus outbreak grinds the world economy to a…
National
The Latest: Trump says US can be "rolling again" after virus
The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 185,000 people and killed more than 7,300. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or…